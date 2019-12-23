Record High Temps Expected on Christmas Day

It's beginning to look a lot like....summer?

Yeah, I've never felt less Christmassy than I do right now, and the warmer weather is to blame. And according to Meteorologist Ron Rhodes, the temperatures aren't dropping anytime soon.

Remember when we saw a teensy bit of snow a week or so ago? Wasn't that nice? Well, there's none of that in the picture for Christmas. Matter fact, it's pretty much the opposite.

Monday and Tuesday we can expect temperature to climb to right around 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine, according to Ron Rhodes. Christmas Day is looking anything but white with a record high of 64 degrees expected.

Frosty never had a chance.

In summary, there's only one person to blame....