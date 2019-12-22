Texas Family Creates ‘Home Alone’ Christmas House Decorations
A friend of mine shared this last week and I had to share it all with you. We've seen a lot of Christmas Vacation homages this holiday season, but turning 30 next year, wow, is Home Alone. Check out this Texas family's movie-inspired decorations.
First up, those pesky glass ornaments Kevin leaves on the floor.
Kevin's "battle plan" for the wet bandits:
Tar and feathers!
"$122.50"
My favorite, "Buzz your girlfriend!..."
See how many details from the movie you can spot in this display:
I spy an airline ticket.
