Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.

attachment-Hoosier Burger Company loading...

Hoosier Burger Co. Family Movie Night

Locally owned Hoosier Burger Co. is inviting you to an outdoor movie night, drive-in style, at their restaurant on Evansville's east side (325 S. Green River Rd.) on Thursday, June 30, 2022. They will be showing Sonic the Hedgehog 2, starting around 8 pm (dusk). They are showing it in the Tools 4 Teaching, LLC lot.

What Should I Bring?

You will need to bring your own seating, but you don't need any money for the movie. You will, however, need to bring some moolah if you'd like to enjoy some burgers, fries, hot dogs, ice cream and shakes - they will even deliver the food to your seat while you watch the movie. The Hoosier Burger Co. said they will stay open late that evening just in case you grab a bite.

Let's Make This a Regular Thing

This is the first time the Hoosier Burger Co. has done something like this, but they say that if all goes well and a bunch of people come out they might just do this kind of thing more often.

Get our free mobile app

15 Movies You May Not Have Known Take Place In Indiana Just to be clear, these movies were not necessarily filmed in Indiana, although some were - all of these movies are set, or take place in Indiana.