Celebration of Freedom Family Picnic Happening In Owensboro This Weekend

One of the best things about the Fourth of July is all the celebrations that take place. There is a super fun family picnic and party this weekend and you're invited.

WHO ARE AMVETS POST 75?

AMVETS is a veterans service organization assisting veterans and the community. We strive to go above and beyond to help our veterans and community persevere.

AMVETS POST 75 AMVETS POST 75 loading...

Most recently their former Commander Dale Clark was sworn in as the new AMVETS State of Kentucky Commander!

The AMVETS know how to have a good time. They can throw the best kind of party and always welcome others to be a part of their fun and celebrating the fourth of July is no different for these kind folks.

Our buddy, Dave Daugherty, stopped by the station and asked if we would make sure that the community knew about their celebration and we said absolutely!

HOSTING A FAMILY PICNIC

They will be hosting a family picnic (you're included as family) on Saturday, July 2, at 2600 2nd Street here in Owensboro.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

There will be food including; Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, chips, and snacks. Part of the fun includes tons of carnival games with prizes and a big ole' dunking booth that Dave will be climbing into so you can try your hand at dunking him.

Even the kids will get prize bags. A live band will be providing entertainment from 9:00 p.m.-1 a.m. Billy Wood & The Country Classic Band.

Most importantly they will do a Presentation of Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, 21 Gun Salute, and play Taps.

AMVETS POST 75 AMVETS POST 75 loading...

Get our free mobile app