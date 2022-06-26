Good times were had by all in Central City and Greenville over the spectacular weekend. Pictures from the Main St. Classic Car Show, the #TeamThea Fundraiser, along with dinner at Stellian's capture the beautiful day perfectly.

CANVA CANVA loading...

It was a hot day, but it didn't detour people from getting out on Saturday. We woke up with a plan. We were headed to see one of the biggest car shows in the area, followed by supporting the Team Thea fundraiser, and then cap off the day with an early dinner at Stellian's. Then we hopped in the car to make the hour drive to Muhlenberg County. It turned out to be a glorious day!

Hill Family Hill Family loading...

Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville

Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there was something for everyone at the Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville. Over 200 antique classics were on hand on this hot day. Chris and I go to a lot of car shows, but there were many that we saw for the first time. My friends at the Greenville Tourism Commission always put on a good show, and this one was no exception. There were many food trucks on hand to keep everyone hydrated and fed. They also honored Phil Hill, who tragically passed away on June 7th after a devastating workplace accident. I was so happy to finally meet the Hill family. His wife April and I embraced as she shared more about his life and legacy. It was one of the top moments of the day.

Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville

Flener Family Flener Family loading...

Riding The Storm Out For MLD Benefit

Next, we made the short drive to Central City to honor the Flener family. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser was planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease. We missed the poker run but still saw some beautiful bikes on display. There was an auction, live music, cornhole, and delicious food from the Tri-R-Tips food truck. All donations benefitted the MLD Foundation in honor of the Flener family. It was a fun event on a beautiful day!

Riding The Storm Out For MLD Benefit

Dinner at Stellian's in Central City

Stellian's is best known as being home to the 8 LB Pizza, but they're so much more than that. We don't get the chance to eat at Stellian's often, so this was quite a treat. We were looking forward to it all day long! We had a super nice cashier, ordered the meat lovers' pizza, and dove into a Strawberry Cheesecake Freak Shake. It was freakin' amazing. What's your favorite menu item?

Dinner at Stellian's in Central City

Definitely worth the stop! The staff was very friendly. They were quick and efficient. Mozzi bread is a delicious and generous portion. The Stromboli was very good and just the right serving size. Several guests around us got the shakes and they looked amazing. Highly recommend this small-town gem. - Jacob R.