Evansville Public Library Foundation Summer Book Sale Coming August 6-7

Ready to dive into a new adventure? Maybe you're the type who prefers the twists and turns of a good mystery. Perhaps a trip to the far reaches of the cosmos is more your speed, or you enjoy a steamy romance story. Whatever your flavor, you're sure to find something you'll love during the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library's upcoming Summer Book Sale.

Currently set for Saturday, August 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 7th (2022) from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Washington Square Mall on Evansville's east side, the sale will not only be a great opportunity to stock up on a few "new to you" materials but a chance to replace a few things that may have seen better days due to overuse, or the family dog using them as a chew toy.

More Than Just Books

Before streaming became a big thing, my family and I would go to the library to rent DVDs. I also liked going through the CD collection to find new artists to listen to. That way, if the album wasn't any good, I didn't waste money on it. Both DVDs and CDs will also be available for purchase during the sale which will give you the opportunity to discover something new or replace a movie or album that's seen better days.

Prices on all available materials will be dirt cheap, ranging anywhere between 50 cents to $2.00. However, some specialty items will be priced over $2.00. Also, for the first time in the history of the book sale, the EVPL will accept credit or debit cards as payment with a minimum $10 purchase required.

Proceeds from the sale will be used by the EVPL Foundation to help them continue to "support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives," according to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library website.

Bags will be available so you can carry your haul, but it probably won't hurt to bring a few reusable ones from home if you have them.

[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Press Release]

