Indiana’s 2nd Confirmed Monkeypox Case Found in Gary

There have been 142 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the United States, and now two of those have been confirmed in Indiana. The 2nd case in the Hoosier State has been found in Gary.

What the Heck is Monkeypox?

If you find yourself asking this question, you are not alone. According to the World Health Organization,

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

What Are the Symptoms?

The WHO says symptoms of Monkeypox are very similar to those of seen previously with smallpox. Typically fever, rash, and lymph nodes that are swollen are present in those infected with Monkeypox. The disease could also lead to other complications as well. They say that those who have contracted the virus can be contagious for up to four weeks.

What Animals Can Carry Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is what scientists call a virial zoonosis, meaning that it is a virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans. The World Health Organization says that the virus can be transmitted by several animals including,

...rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, dormice, non-human primates and other species.

Where Is It Found?

Ordinarily, Monkeypox is found in tropical rainforest areas of Africa. However, according to the Associated Press, in 2022 there have been 1,880 infections of Monkeypox reported across more than 30 countries around the globe. Of those 1,880 confirmed cases, 19 have been found in Illinois, and now two cases in Indiana.