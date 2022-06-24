Is 2022 The Year We Cancel Peanut Butter? FDA Expands Product Recalls

I could eat peanut butter every day, and up until last month, I pretty much did. Jif Extra Crunchy is my favorite, and I have always been brand loyal. Of course, grocery shelves that once held my go-to snack are empty. All of the Jif varieties of peanut butter were recalled on May 20, 2022, because of Salmonella outbreaks linked to the peanut butter.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with whole wheat bread on rustic wooden table

Not All Peanut Butters Are Created Equally

I just kind of assumed that my giant jar of Jif was one included in the recall, so I replaced it with another brand. Honestly, I figured the Salmonella business would be over by now, and I could switch back to Jif. The kind I'm eating now is well, lesser. The latest FDA announcement makes me think that we will be waiting a while longer before we'll see Jif peanut butter in any products.

Original Recall

FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

JIF

Double Check Your Snack Cabinet

Check if you have Jif peanut butter in your home. Locate the lot code on the back of the jar, under the Best If Used By Date (the lot code may be next to the Best If Used By Date for cups or squeeze pouches). In the lot code, if the first four digits are between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are '425', this product has been recalled and you should not consume this product.

Additional Recalls

FDA RECALLS

