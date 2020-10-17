A 4.5 Pound Tub Of Peanut Butter Sauce? Yes, Please!

Peanut butter is my jam. Well, not my jam, for real, that would make it jam and not peanut butter. Anyway, I love, love, love peanut butter. In fact, I have been known to buy my own jar so I can eat it right out of the jar, with a spoon, like you would Ice cream. I’m a peanut butter freak.

My favorite candy? Anything peanut butter; Peanut Butter M&M’s, Whachamacallit candy bars, Peanut butter Snickers, Peanut Butter Twix, even my own candy concoction of milk chocolate chips, on top of Jiffy Peanut Butter, on top a big spoon. But, my all time favorite is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. To me, they are the many of the Gods. They have to be. Whoever invented that candy creation was a genius and should be sainted.

It's not just the yummy chocolate that I like, it’s also the delicious peanut butter. It’s not like any other. The flavor is perfection. So, when I saw that a four and a half pound tub of Reese’s Peanut Butter SAUCE was available on Amazon, I nearly fainted. Seriously, I got weak in the knees and a little light headed.

I’m imagining all that you could do with Reese’s Peanut Butter that has the consistency of a sauce. You could pour it over things or into your mouth. You could use it in recipes or drink it with a straw. The possibilities are endless.

BTW, I did the math on eating and/or drinking a whole tub of Rees’s Peanut Butter Suase and it’s over 12,000 calories. WOW. Oh well, bottoms up!

The tub will set you back about $30, but it would be SO worth it. The tubs (notice I put TUBS, plural, lol) can be ordered now but won’t be in stock and shipped until after October 29th, 2020.

See, 2020 isn’t so bad.