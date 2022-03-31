Sometimes when you see a notice of a product or products being recalled, there's that sense of relief when you realize that you don't have or don't use those products.

Brussel Sprouts recall? Something weird about beets? No worries. But a peanut butter recall has my complete attention because that's something that we do eat and keep plenty of around the house--and Skippy is the brand we buy (just so no one panics, there are no recalls involving Brussel sprouts or beets--I just needed two things I hate).

If this had happened back during my bachelor days, it would mean that 90 percent of my food supply was being recalled (the other 10 percent was frozen pizza).

Skippy Says That Nearly 162,000 Pounds, Or About 9,350 Cases Of 3 Products Are Affected

So what's the problem? Fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment may have found their way into the products in question, which of course certainly raises the level of chunkiness in the peanut butter to unacceptable levels.

Skippy, posting at PeanutButter.com:

From our family to yours, we want you to know that we take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation. Please know this recall only affects a very limited number, 9,353 cases, of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. Only this very small amount of product was affected. IMPORTANT: No other varieties or dates of SKIPPY® products are included in this recall.

Other than Illinois, the states that the recalled products were shipped to are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

