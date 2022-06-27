Everyone is gearing up for 4th of July Weekend. For most people that means going to a big fireworks show somewhere to celebrate Independence Day. Some fireworks shows, like the City of Whitesville's and the big show at Owensboro Christian Church, have already come and gone. Others, like the City of Owensboro's All-American 4th of July Celebration, will take place on the 4th.

But, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana started celebrating early, on June 18th, and they'll continue long after the rockets red glare and the bombs burst in air on the Fourth of July. The park is home to the brand new drone and fireworks show called Holidays in the Sky. That show celebrates the various holiday-themed sections of the amusement park and, naturally, that means a big chunk of the display centers around the 4th of July.

When I went over for a sneak preview a couple of weeks ago, I snapped some fun and patriotic photos from that particular section of the display. If you love fireworks and celebrating America, you'll be able to do it the entire month of July- instead of just one day.

Check these out!

Holidays in the Sky features 300 drones that are choreographed to create a captivating series of shapes, displays, people, messages and more. There's no doubt that the 4th of July section, which includes a rousing tribute to the United States, is one of the most popular segments of the show. And, then, of course, there are fireworks at the end for a true celebration of independence the entire month of July!