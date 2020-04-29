Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Hosting Digital Opening Day

It's hard to believe, but this Saturday, May 2, 2020, was supposed to be the opening day for Holiday World. The opening day has been pushed to early June, but our friends at Holiday World are bringing the park to us, digitally this Saturday.

In a press release, fourth-generation owner, Leah Koch, says "“We may not be able to welcome guests through our gates on May 2 as we had originally planned, but we’re going to celebrate it just the same. Opening day is a special day that we count down toward every year. We can’t wait until we can open our gates to Guests again, but until then we’re going to celebrate and help our Guests bring opening day home.”

Perhaps you've already started bringing Holiday World into your home with park recipes, workouts with Holidog and magic shows. The Digital Opening Day will be a full day of online events, beginning with a welcome from from park President Matt Eckert and Leah Koch at 9:00 A.M., and wrapping up with a ticket giveaway sweepstakes at 9:00 P.M.

Holiday World

What About Cheetah Chase?

There’s still a lot of variables beyond our control, but we’re planning to jump right back into action. We expect to be able to continue work on Cheetah Chase once the Indiana stay-at-home order is lifted. Our last piece of fiberglass was placed before we had to stop construction, so we’re in a good place. Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of variables beyond our control, but we’ll open it as soon as we possibly can.