Holiday World’s 2023 Season will be Even Brighter with an Expanded Drone and Fireworks Spectacular

Our friends at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari know how to throw a celebration. They took the celebration to the sky with 'Holidays in the Sky' drone show. For the final weekend in October, they are featuring a special new light show called 'Halloween in the Sky' featuring 300 amazing drones.

Some of the Biggest Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Announcements

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is different than other theme parks, and they change things up every year, so things stay fresh.

  • 1993 - Splashin’ Safari Water Park opens
  • 1995 - The Raven wooden roller coaster
  • 1995 - FREE Soft Drinks
  • 2000 - The Legend wooden roller coaster
Leah Koch The Legend Holiday World
  • 2006 - The Thanksgiving section opens featuring The Voyage
  • 2010 - #1 Water Park Ride in the World - Wildebeast opens
  • 2012 - Guinness World Records Certified World’s Longest Water Coaster Mammoth
  • 2015 - America’s only launched wing coaster – Thunderbird opens
  • 2020/2021 - Cheetah Chase - The world’s first launched water coaster
Cheetah-Chase-Launch
Announcing: “Holidays in the Sky” 2023 - 100 More Drones - June 17, 2023

Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World:

“Not only do 100 additional drones increase the scale of these scenes, but the complexity of the stories we’re going to be able to share. It’s going to be a challenge to top the 2022 Holidays in the Sky Drone show, but I know our team is up to the task.”

Chad Benefield
“The first night we opened Holidays in the Sky, we knew we had something special. You could see that the DJ Dance Party and drones had something for everybody. It’s hard to tell which was more magical: the drones, or the memories being made. We had to bring it back for another year.”

Get a Season Pass

Season passes for 2023 are on sale now and include the NEW Free Pre-K pass. Payment plans are available for Guests who purchase prior to February 15. For more information on season passes, visit HolidayWorld.Com/SeasonPass

