Cracks and pops are ringing out across the sky here in Kentucky and all over the world if I had to guess. If you have a pet you already know. Here are some tips on how to help them through the fireworks season.

DOODLES DON'T LIKE FIREWORKS

Maybe I'm not speaking for all doodles but the two that live at my house despise them. Okay, so Layla even more so than Lilly but they still don't like them. Last night our neighbor about six houses down planned a night of fireworks for the kids. He was courteous enough to let all of us at the end of the street know it was happening. That didn't help Layla any because she was in my lap in the fetal position under a blanket with her head tucked under my arm. She is a bit of an anxious dog so the loud unexpected and unpredictable noises send her into a tizzy. I head her for about an hour and let her know I loved her. It was really a sad situation. If you have dogs or cats I wanted to share some things that you can do to help them through this season.

This poor pup was super anxious during the 2020 fireworks and it is really sad to witness because they truly don't understand.

TIPS FOR CALM & SAFE PETS DURING FIREWORKS

BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE - We know that some animals enjoy being outside. However, during fireworks bring them in at night and let them stay in the comforts of your home until the fireworks are done. Especially if close neighbors are setting them off. You don't want to run the risk of them getting hit will embers from the falling fireworks.

If you have big plans for July 4th make sure those don't include taking your pet. Leave them home and inside. There are so many risk factors involved when you take your pet and it is so much safer to leave them at home where they can be comfortable and out of the heat and danger of fireworks. FIND WAYS TO DISTRACT & ENTERTAIN YOUR PET- Last year I learned that there are actually sound videos on Youtube that can help keep your pet calm during the fireworks. Make sure to leave them special treats and toys out to help entertain and take their mind off the noise.

MAKE SURE THEY HAVE COLLARS & IDS ON- This is more for the dogs than the cats but you can do both. Dogs if let out have a tendency to run when they hear loud noises. If by some chance they do get out and they are found someone can return them to you safely.

Here are a few things you can purchase at the store to help calm your pet;

Promotes a sense of calm in animals exhibiting fear, fretting, anxiety or unwanted behavior caused by: 1) Fear of Thunderstorms 2) Fireworks 3) Loud Noises 4) Hurricanes. Helps with Barking, whining, howling, yelping, crying, pacing, panting, restlessness, and hiding under the table, in the bathroom, and behind the couch. Relieves cowering, trembling, shaking, drooling, vomiting, pooping, and destructive behavior.

My Peaceful Paws is an essential oil blend supporting your dog in feeling calm. It is used for dogs dealing with anxiety, fear of thunder, fireworks, and loud noises, performance nerves, anxiety around strangers, new places, and unfamiliar settings.

Whatever you decided to do just keep your pet's safety in mind. They don't understand and they depend on you to take care of them.