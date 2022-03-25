The film adaptation of the book So Cold the River has been getting a lot of press lately, especially here in Indiana. That's because the book was written by a Hoosier, the story takes place in one of Indiana's most famous hotels, and the movie was filmed in the very same hotel - the West Baden Springs Hotel. Oh yeah, the movie was produced by Pigasus Pictures, a company dedicated to providing financing, development, production services, and producing for Indiana filmmakers and Indiana films. Keep scrolling to read my original article about So Cold the River, the book, the author, and the movie.

How Can I Watch So Cold the River?

As of March 25, 2022, So Cold the River is available to watch in a limited theatrical release - a total (for now) of 17 screens around the country, including five theaters in Indiana. Those Indiana theaters are listed below.

Springs Stadium 4 in French Lick, IN



Indiana Theater in Washington, IN



Tivoli Theater in Spencer, IN



Glendale 12 in Indianapolis, IN



Mary Max Cinemas in Logansport, IN



So Cold the River is also being shown in theaters in Louisville, Chicago, Kansas City, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, and Cleveland.

If you don't live near any of these theaters, or if you would prefer to watch from the comfort of your own home, you'll be able to enjoy So Cold the River on digital and On-Demand starting March 29, 2022.

Original article, published on February 23, 2022

I have written before about famous people from Indiana or celebrities that were at least born in Indiana (see that gallery below). One of the names you will NOT find on that list is MICHAEL KORYTA (although I probably need to add him now). Michael is an accomplished author who was born and raised in Bloomington, Indiana. One of his more popular novels has been turned into a movie and will soon hit the big screen.

First, the Novel...

So Cold the River novel Amazon.com loading...

Back in 2010, Koryta released a supernatural thriller entitled So Cold the River, which was inspired by and set at the West Baden Springs Hotel, a place he remembers visiting as a child. The hotel, described as "a glorious domed hotel where movie stars, presidents, athletes, and mobsters once mingled, and hot springs whose miraculous mineral water cured everything from insomnia to malaria," plays a major part in the story. It only makes sense that it had to be included in the movie - and not some replica or designed set piece - it had to be THE actual hotel, and that meant filming in West Baden Springs and French Lick, IN.

Now, the Movie...

Koryta says that there was interest in turning So Cold the River into a movie before the book was even released. If that's the case, why has it taken more than a decade to finally get the film made? One big hurdle to get over was the location for filming. I guess the Hoosier state just isn't that appealing to many filmmakers - but when you're dealing with a building as unique as the West Baden Springs Hotel, no other location will due. Luckily for Michael and the rest of us, those Indiana fellas and filmmakers from Pigasus Pictures were able to step up and help get the job done. And now, 12 years after its release, So Cold the River has been filmed and is ready to hit theatres.

So Cold the River is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25, 2022, and will be available on-demand starting March 29. The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Katie Sarife, Andrew J. West, and Tony award-winner Deanna Dunagan.

By the way, this isn't the first book from Michael Koryta to be made into a feature film. Do you remember the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead which came out in 2021 - it starred Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, and Tyler Perry? Yeah, that's another one of Michael's stories.

