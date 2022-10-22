Ralphie Parker is Back in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser

Those eyes look perfectly intact to me. What is a Christmas Eve into Christmas Day without a peek or a binge of the A Christmas Story marathon? Did you know there's a sequel coming very soon that will star the original Ralphie Parker? I'm very excited about this.

A TRIPLE DOG DARE

News of a sequel with Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) and his brother Randy (Ian Petrella), and his buddies Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (R.D. Robb) was announced in February. This week, we got our first look at an older Ralphie in this short teaser:

Okay, I know, there was an unofficial sequel, A Christmas Story 2 that well just didn't hit the same as its beloved predecessor. I mean Daniel Stern played the "Old Man" but that was the extent of the star power. Creator/writer Jean Shepherd had no involvement. Shepherd's short stories starring Ralphie Parker and his family first appeared in Playboy magazine at the request of Hugh Hefner who encouraged the humorist to write down his radio stories.

The stories were eventually published in a novel in 1966 titled In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. Five of the stories in the book made up the plot of the original movie which came out in 1983. I think we all discovered A Christmas Story via HBO and it's appropriate HBO Max is releasing the new sequel on November 17th.

Billingsley, who by the way is now 51 years old, has been producing movies with actor Vince Vaughn for the last several years. He co-produced and he made a cameo in another holiday classic you may have heard of, Elf.

By the way, the Cleveland, Ohio house that served as the Parker residence in A Christmas Story is now a museum and it's available for overnight stays. Check out Dave Spencer's visit to the house!