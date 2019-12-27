UofE Head Coach Walter McCarty Placed on Administrative Leave
The University of Evansville has placed its head basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into what is being described as possible Title IX violations.
Eyewitness News/WEHT-WTVW posted the press release from the university on its Twitter page:
McCarty is a former University of Kentucky basketball star who was a member of the 1996 championship team.
McCarty coached Evansville to a shocking upset of UK in Rupp Arena in November.