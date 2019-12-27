The University of Evansville has placed its head basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into what is being described as possible Title IX violations.

McCarty is a former University of Kentucky basketball star who was a member of the 1996 championship team.

McCarty coached Evansville to a shocking upset of UK in Rupp Arena in November.