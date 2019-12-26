Goldie’s 7th “one time only” New Years Eve Reunion Show! (Shaped by FAITH)

Goldie is a well-loved celebrity in our community and she has brought clean, family entertainment to our community for over 30 plus years. She is gearing up for her 7th “one time only” Goldie's New Year's Eve show on December 31st.

The Backstage Band ...featuring Ray Jones Lacy Jean Corky Owens Sam Dickerson Eddie Rector Alan Goins Barry Potter Travis Estes Donna Westerfield Clark Sue W. Baggarly ...... and with Tara Noel Estes Jon Brennan Katie Brennan Herron Terry Lee Ridley Scott Davis Marla Potter Greg Tate Natasha Neely Henry.

With lots of comedy with ventriloquist Janie Jett Mason and Cousin Minnie Pearl There will be country and gospel music and our ole time rock n roll revue 🎶🎶🎶🎶 fun for the whole family. Call Riverpark Center 270 687- 2787 or go to Riverparkcenter.org. Moonlite breakfast buffet available too 🎉🎉🎉