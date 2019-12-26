Logan’s Promise Covering Lyft Rides Home on New Year’s Eve

Another year is coming to a close, which means celebrating the year that was and start of what will hopefully be a great 2020. In the interest of not spoiling what should be great times, and making sure everyone gets home safe, Logan's Promise is once again offering to help get you home safely after you ring in the new year with a special promo code through the ride sharing service, Lyft.

Available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties on beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 1st, open up your Lyft app once your night comes to an end and enter the promo code LOGANSPROMISE to have Logan's Promise cover the cost of your ride up to $25. Something important to note, the service will ONLY TAKE YOU HOME! It is not designed to be your personal party hopper.

One more thing to keep in mind, like cab drivers, Lyft drivers are essentially independent contractors, so remember to throw them a couple of bucks as a way to say thanks for getting you home.