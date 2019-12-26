Grinch Alert: Don’t Advertise What Santa Brought You for Christmas

Now that the gifts are all opened, the first thing you probably want to do is throw all of the boxes out.It's not a good idea to throw those large boxes to the curb, for the world to see. Would be thieves see your new TV box or gaming system box as an invitation to break in your house. If you have those large boxes, break them down and put them in your trash bag. I would even do that with Amazon boxes, since anything could've been in it. Better yet, take them to be recycled!

