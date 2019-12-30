Want Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to Visit Your Town? Here’s How!

Most of my Friday nights involve a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on The Food Network or Triple D, as real fans call it.

Triple D has made stops in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, but non of our local eateries have ever been featured. I have spent way too much time on the Food Network site, trying to figure out how to get the show to film here. Silly me, there's a form on Guy's site!

Screen Grab: Liberty Guy Fieri.com

We have an endless selection of locally owned 'Dives', that Guy would go bananas over! How off the hook would it be to have your favorite restaurant featured on DDD?