Wesselman Woods Hosting Christmas Tree & Wrapping Paper Recycling January 4th

Wesselman Woods is committed to conservation, and on January 4th they're continuing that mission by offering wrapping paper recycling and Christmas tree mulching.

If you have a real Christmas tree, sometimes it can be a bit tricky to figure out when and where to dispose of it. Wesselman Woods is hosting an event on January 4th where they will be mulching real Christmas trees, and recycling wrapping paper. The event will take place at the Lloyd and Rosenberger in the old Walmart parking lot.

Some people asked what kind of wrapping paper was recyclable and Wesselman Woods replied that if wrapping paper is metallic, shiny, laminated, glittery, or texture on it, it's unfortunately not recyclable.

You can keep up to date with Wessleman Woods and their Christmas tree recycling event, by following them on Facebook.

If you can't make it to the event on January 4th, Evansville Water Sewer and Utilities posted the following update:

Christmas tree disposal is available to Evansville city residents beginning Monday, December 30, through Tuesday, January 14. Place non-decorated Christmas trees next to your trash and recycling cart for pickup on your normal scheduled day of service.