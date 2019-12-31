If You Have A Hangover, Drink a Milkshake

One of the reasons I hate over doing it on New Year's Eve, is the hangover. I have literally tried everything, before and after to prevent or cure a hangover and nothing has worked.

I recently heard that drinking a banana milkshake can cure a hangover. Really? It sounds like it would make your hangover worse! The thought of it makes me feel sick.

So, I investigated this theory, by consulting YouTube. Here is what I found out.

According to thehealthydrinker.com,

Bananas also contain healthy amounts of magnesium and potassium, which are depleted with the consumption of alcohol and also contribute to the booze blues. Plus, they are loaded with natural sugars that the body needs replenished following a night of festivities. They may or may not be the “world’s most perfect food,” but it is a fact that bananas do help cure hangovers.

Ok, I guess a banana is the fix for a hangover. So, off the the store I go.