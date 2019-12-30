Got Shipping Boxes Lying Around? They Can Help People in Need!

Online shopping is a huge business, and with the holidays chances are you've taken advantage of ordering a gift or two online. Did you know the box your items show up in can be used to help others?

There's a website called GiveBackBox.com and what they do is help you de-clutter, while helping those in need. Say you get an Amazon package, you open it, take your items out, and then what do you do with the box? You could throw it in the recycle bin, or toss it into the trash. Or you could use it to help others. You can load the box up with clothes, shoes, and jewelry that you no longer have use for, and print a free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com, from there they will take your unwanted items and donate them to those in need.

It's a cool way to give your box a second life, and reduce your waste as well.

Check out this neat video explaining the process.