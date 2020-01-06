John H. Castle Elementary Plans Spring Family Carnival
The public is invited to John H. Castle Elementary's Spring Family Carnival!
It's the biggest school fundraiser of the year and it will take place on Friday, April 17th! So, save the date and get ready for some fun! Something new this year, there'll be a board full of "Buy It Now" gift cards for local restaurants. No waiting and no bidding!
Here's what you can expect: Carnival Features included with admission
- Inflatables
- Games and prizes
- Food (pizza and drink)
- Bingo
- Colored hair spray
These items are available at Extra cost:
- Photo Booth
- Basket raffle
- Cake Walk
- Bake Sale
- Kona Ice
- Silent and Live Auction
- Raffle Baskets
- Concession Stand items
- Orbitron, Tumbleweed and Bumper Balls
The cost of a wristband is only $5.00 per person. $20 per immediate family with a maximum of six. Children four and under will be admitted for FREE. (Volunteers must purchase a wristband).
All proceeds from the Spring Family Carnival will go toward improvements for the school.
Be there on Friday, April 17th - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm!
- Doors open - 5:30 pm
- Games - 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Cafeteria opens - 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Raffle Drawing - 8 pm - 8:30 pm
- Live Auction - 8:15 pm
Look for more details and volunteer opportunities in Spring 2020 on their Facebook page. John H. Castle Elementary is located at 3077, Hwy. 261 in Newburgh, IN.