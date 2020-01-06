John H. Castle Elementary Plans Spring Family Carnival

The public is invited to John H. Castle Elementary's Spring Family Carnival!

It's the biggest school fundraiser of the year and it will take place on Friday, April 17th! So, save the date and get ready for some fun! Something new this year, there'll be a board full of "Buy It Now" gift cards for local restaurants. No waiting and no bidding!

Here's what you can expect: Carnival Features included with admission

Inflatables

Games and prizes

Food (pizza and drink)

Bingo

Colored hair spray

These items are available at Extra cost:

Photo Booth

Basket raffle

Cake Walk

Bake Sale

Kona Ice

Silent and Live Auction

Raffle Baskets

Concession Stand items

Orbitron, Tumbleweed and Bumper Balls

The cost of a wristband is only $5.00 per person. $20 per immediate family with a maximum of six. Children four and under will be admitted for FREE. (Volunteers must purchase a wristband).

All proceeds from the Spring Family Carnival will go toward improvements for the school.

Be there on Friday, April 17th - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm!

Doors open - 5:30 pm

Games - 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Cafeteria opens - 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Raffle Drawing - 8 pm - 8:30 pm

Live Auction - 8:15 pm

Look for more details and volunteer opportunities in Spring 2020 on their Facebook page. John H. Castle Elementary is located at 3077, Hwy. 261 in Newburgh, IN.