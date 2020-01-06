Mick Foley Is Coming To Evansville

The WWE Hall of Famer and New York Times Best Selling Author, Mick Foley, is making a rare appearance in Evansville.

That's right, for the first time in over 20 years, Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy is coming right here...to Evansville! He will be making an appearance at Secret Headquarters on 1st Avenue on Friday, March 27th at 6 p.m.According to Secret Headquarters, this special evening with Mick Foley will be free admission.

Now you might also know Mick as Mankind, Dude Love, or Cactus Jack from his time in the WWE, WCW, and ECW. Foley gave us so many memories from his infamous Hell in a Cell match with the Undertaker to the time where Mankind celebrated the Rock with the hilarious This Is Your Life Celebration. He truly had a hall of fame career, and is loved by everyone!

He hasn't been in Evansville since 1999 (although he frequents Holiday World quite often). I can remember meeting Mick Foley when I was a kid at Eastland Mall. It was around 1999, so it may have been his last time here. I was so nervous, but he was very kind, and even let me high five Mr. Socko.

I met him a few years back in Santa Claus, and he was the same kind person that I met over 20 years ago as a kid. That's why I am excited to see him coming back to Evansville. You can bet that I will be there on March 27th to meet the Micker once more!

Until then, as Mick Foley would say...HAVE A NICE DAY!