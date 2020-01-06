Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Suspect in Weekend Chase

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify and locate the individual who fled on foot after leading deputies on a pursuit with children in the car early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over near the intersection of Highway 41 and Morgan Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning after suspecting the driver may be impaired. Instead of pulling over, the driver chose to lead the deputy on a chase that ended with them leaving the vehicle and running away on foot near the 2200 block of East Tennessee Street with deputies and assisting officers from the Evansville Police Department unable to locate them.

The press release went on to say deputies discovered an adult passenger and two children, ages 4 and 10, inside the vehicle along with a handgun on the driver side floor. The 4-year-old was not in any type of car seat.

If you have any information on the individuals identity or where law enforcement may be able to find them, contact the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office]