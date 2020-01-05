The Demolition City Roller Derby is looking for new recruits - skaters, referees and non-skating officials too. Before you think this if only for the ladies, let me go ahead and tell you that the recruitment is open to all, regardless of gender. You also don't have to have skating experience - they'll teach you how - but you do have to be over the age of 18. If you're interested in jumping into the world of roller derby, make plans to attend the meet and greet with current skaters. The meet & greet is happening February 9, 2020 beginning at 7pm at the Metro Sports Complex in Evansville.

