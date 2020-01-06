Police Need Your Help Locating Missing Illinois Teen

Authorities are asking for your help to locate a teenager that has been missing since December 28, 2019. Emma Oram was last seen in Clinton, IL, but police have reason to believe that she might be in the Princeton or Evansville area. Emma is 17 years old, has red hair and blue eyes. She is 5'9" and weighs 130 pounds. If you have seen her or have any information, call 911 or your local police department.

Emma Oram Photo: Missingkids.org

