This Christmas, I asked for a yoga wheel. On the Friday before Christmas, I was over on the west side of Evansville and decided to stop in at Treasure Hunt. That place is so cool. They have bins and bins of stuff for super cheap. They even have unopened Amazon boxes. Talk about a surprise. Okay, anyway, so there on top of the pile of stuff was WHAT I ASKED FOR - a yoga wheel!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I called my mom and told her to save her $20. I got it for $5! And I probably could have gotten it cheaper, because most people don't know what it is. But, it has been awesome.

Basically, it's a padded round wheel that you can use for stretching when you do yoga. Okay, yep, self explanatory, right? But it also pops and stretches my back. Take a listen!

So what is this crazy little wheel and how can it help you? According to thejourneyjunkie:

The yoga wheel will immediately stretch your entire front side body – hip flexors, abdomen, chest, and shoulders. It’s a serious heart opener!

It will massage the entire length of your spine in a safe but deep way.

The wheel helps yoga practitioners move deeper into postures, specifically heart opening postures like backbends and forearm balances.

This is awesome for people who work over a computer or drive a lot during the day because it stretches out those muscles that might be strained from bad posture. HELLO, raising my hand here. I really wanted to try the best-selling yoga wheel, Chirp, but with a price tag much higher than $5, I decided to try the Treasure Hunt one first. The biggest difference with the Chirp is that there is a indentation for your spine which seems like it might be more comfortable. And they offer different sizes for different needs - like one for your head and neck.

Now, you do have to be very careful when using this. You have to center it up on your back in between your shoulder blades and go slowly. Otherwise, you'll hurt yourself and you certainly don't want to injure your spine or back muscles. But, yoga - and stretching in general - is a GREAT thing for your body. And with the new year upon us, it makes for a fantastic goal to improve your health in 2020!