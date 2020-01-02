Easterseals Monthly Dine Out Fundraiser Set for January 8th in Evansville

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center realized it wasn't always convenient for everyone to make it to their one day Dine Out event every March, so they've decided to hold one every month instead!

The monthly Dine Outs happen on the second Wednesday of each month. This month's will fall on January 8th, and will take place at Azzip Pizza on Pearl Drive in Evansville.

Azzip will donate 20% of your bill that day between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. when you show the giveback coupon below, which you can also download to print or bring up on your phone here.

(Azzip Pizza via Easterseals Rehabilitation Center)

Proceeds from the give back will help Easterseals continue their mission of assisting children and adults with disabilities.