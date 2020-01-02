Girl Scouts Set to Unveil New Lemon Cookie as Cookie Sales Begin

Yes! The best part on any new year is right about now. Why? Because Girl Scout Cookies are now officially on sale for 2020. And here's some intriguing news. There will be a brand new lemon cookie this year.

Girl Scouts

As you can see on the order form, there's a NEW! Lemon Cookie on the way and we'll learn more about it on Tuesday, January 7th.

Amanda Glenn commented on social media, "I’m interested to see what it is. The Savannah Smiles were my favorite." I'm interested too. So, stay tuned.

In the meantime, get your orders placed. It's Girl Scout Cookie season!!