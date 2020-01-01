Let’s Start 2020 By Stopping

If you start New Year's resolutions at the beginning of every year and find that they seem to end soon after they began, you might want to try this.

Try stopping as a 2020 resolution.

There are some resolutions that every person should make that would make life better for all of us:

Stop Complaining So Much -- Start with your own world, your family, your community and make it better. Spend less time complaining and more time fixing what you can.

-- Start with your own world, your family, your community and make it better. Spend less time complaining and more time fixing what you can. Stop Blaming Others -- Take responsibility for your actions. If it's your fault, acknowledge how you contributed to what played out. Own up to your decisions, especially if they were/are bad. That is how we grow. By simply saying my bad when you screw up, it allows you and those your decision affected to move forward.

-- Take responsibility for your actions. If it's your fault, acknowledge how you contributed to what played out. Own up to your decisions, especially if they were/are bad. That is how we grow. By simply saying my bad when you screw up, it allows you and those your decision affected to move forward. Stop Being So Negative To Yourself -- Be your biggest fan. Know your gifts and talents and use them with great confidence. Appreciate that you aren't like anyone else. Your uniqueness is one of the things that makes you amazing. Be YOU and everything that you are. Be kind to yourself and kindness will follow you everywhere you go in life.

-- Be your biggest fan. Know your gifts and talents and use them with great confidence. Appreciate that you aren't like anyone else. Your uniqueness is one of the things that makes you amazing. Be YOU and everything that you are. Be kind to yourself and kindness will follow you everywhere you go in life. Stop Being So Hard On Yourself -- Forgive yourself. Life is full of bad decisions and hindsight. You aren't perfect and that's ok. You will never be the perfect parent, spouse, employee or friend, and that's all right. If you fail or hurt someone, love yourself anyway. Don't expect perfection from anyone, especially yourself.

These are words of wisdom to live by.

There may be peace without joy, and joy without peace, but the two combined make happiness. - John Buchan

Make 2020 your year to STOP. Stop being unhappy.