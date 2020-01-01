Don’t Do Laundry on New Year’s Day Because You Might Die!

Well, the holidays are officially over. Back to the grind. And part of my weekly duties is washing the mountains of clothes my family accumulates. I mean there are three of us - hats off to moms who have gaggles of kids. How do you do it?

But, if you were thinking of washing clothes today - Jan 1 - stop right there! Apparently, it's bad luck.

According to The Spruce:

Folklore says that if you do laundry on New Year's Day you or a member of the family will be washed away (die) during the coming year. Well, that's not good. Reason #1 to save it til Jan 2nd, just to make sure. It will also wash away your good fortune and you'll have MORE laundry than normal to do that year. These are all terrible.

So, I'll play it safe and just go have some fun today instead.