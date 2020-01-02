New Year, New Life Blood Drive Coming January 10 at Eastland Mall

The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation during our New Year, New Life Blood Drive with the American Red Cross.

The drive will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th in the Dillard's wing of Eastland Mall. Appointments are encouraged, and are super easy to set up. You can use the sponsor code Donorama through the Blood Donor App or the Red Cross website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

The day will also feature the opportunity to save a life in another way . through 20 minute CPR classes offered at 11:00 a.m., noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. should you ever find yourself in the situation. Plus, we'll be on site broadcasting live throughout the day.

According to the Red Cross, "the winter months are traditionally a challenging time for blood donation. Inclement weather and flu outbreaks can cause low donor turnout and even cancellations of blood." So, if it's been a while since you've made a donation, the New Year, New Life Blood Drive will be the perfect opportunity to correct that.

Make your appointment now, and we'll see you at Eastland Mall January 10th.