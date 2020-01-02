Break Out the Boots – Snow Expected in the Tri-State this Weekend

Christmas was a little different this year - with temps in the 60s, we got to play outside and enjoy the sunshine. But, I did miss a snowy Christmas. This weekend, we are expecting a little bit of snow but it isn't going to stick around for long.

According to the National Weather Service:

Friday Night Rain likely before 5am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

