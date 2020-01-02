Downtown Evansville is Looking for Musicians for 2020 Events

Downtown Evansville was jam-packed with fun events in 2019, and 2020 looks even busier! They are looking for all kinds of musical acts to perform at their events. Night on Main was a big draw and both Wine Walks. I'm sure the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will have a calendar full of community events, that will bring visitors to our beautiful Downtown District. If you would like to get more information about performing, contact them through their Facebook page.



Keep up with all of the things happening in Downtown Evansville:

