Volunteer Opportunities with United Way of Southwestern Indiana

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has a few volunteer opportunities available right now. If you were thinking about helping the community in 2020, this is a really great way to give back.

Focus Area Program Panel Volunteers, February - May, 2020, Daytime Hours

You will be assigned to work with on one of 10 panels with other volunteers to ensure that the resources United Way invests in programs of Partner Agencies aligns with United Way's goals, show measurable results, and changes conditions in the community.

Attend meetings, agency site visits, and training sessions.

Keep all information confidential

Be a current donor to United Way of Southwestern Indiana

Make final funding recommendations based on available funds based on outcomes, collaboration and United Way goals

Volunteer Time Commitment: Approximately 15 hours. This will run in two phases February- April & April - June. You will be assigned one of the listed phases above.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, January - April 2020

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana sponsors the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help low to moderate income families and individuals prepare their tax returns. The VITA program runs from January through the end of tax season and includes trainings.

Volunteers are needed to commit to availability of 50% of the tax season.

Responsibilities: Attend required training - classroom training or self-study through Link and Learn and a passing score on the exam; must schedule availability with United Way staff.

Volunteers will provide excellent customer service; have strong computer skills; have a professional and courteous manner while ensuring quality services; maintain confidentiality; be detail oriented; follow IRS regulations.

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana continuously strives to reflect the diversity of our community in our staff, volunteers and the people we serve. We will monitor, evaluate and make every effort to achieve diversity in all that we do.