Where and How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Henderson

You may or may not want to accept it, but another Christmas has come and gone. Time to pack up all those decorations and store them away for next year. If you're a "real tree" family, that also means you need to figure out what to do with that now dying plant standing in your living room. Fortunately for Henderson residents, you can give that tree new life by having it recycled into mulch for free.

The City announced on Facebook earlier this week that you can drop your tree off at Newman Park until February 1st to have it ground into mulch that will be used on the Canoe Creek Nature Trail.

All you need to do is drop your tree off at "the southwest parking lot, past the soccer complex, near the CCNT trail head," according to a post on the City's Facebook page. Signs will be posted to help you find the way.

[Source: City of Henderson, KY on Facebook]