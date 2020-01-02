Get Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts On 1/3 Only At Krispy Kreme

Mmmm...doughnuts!

Tomorrow only (1/3/20), you can get your hands on Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts. According to Krispy Kreme's website, one Friday each month, the doughnut chain will offer "the wildly popular" Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts.

For those who haven't tried them in the past, and don't understand the hype behind them, they are the classic glazed doughnuts covered in a chocolate glaze. I tried one in the past and was upset at myself for only eating one!

Now, the deal is only valid at participating locations. When I looked on Krispy Kreme's website, the Evansville location on Burkhardt Road was one of the ones who will be serving the Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts.

Again, this is happening tomorrow only. I imagine those doughnuts will be selling quickly, so get your hands on them while you can...or wait until next month.