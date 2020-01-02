Apparently You Can Make Wine In Your Instant Pot

If you got a new Instant Pot for Christmas, you can apparently make wine in it, among other things.

According to Delish, David Murphy, a food blogger and recipe developer from New Jersey, found a way to make wine in an Instant Pot. David says that it isn't too hard to make win in your Instant Pot, you just have to have a little patience. It takes 48 hours to make the wine and then it needs to be stored in a cool, dark place for at least another week.

Having said that, I am sure that there are still quite a few wine enthusiasts that would love to make their own wine from the comfort of their own home. The recipe calls for a 64-ounce bottle of Welch's Grape Juice, a cup of sugar, a packet of Lalvin Red Wine Yeast, and a couple of other items as well. Apparently, it tastes like a Merlot with hints of dark cherries and raw chocolate.

Interesting, right? Instant Pots are not just for cooking delicious meals in a hurry, but it also serves as your own homemade wine maker. If you want to check out the recipe and try it for yourself, you can check out the full recipe from David Murphy here.