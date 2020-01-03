WARNING: Don’t Abbreviate 2020 When Writing the Date! Here’s Why

As we train our brains to write 20 instead of 19 for the year, we should also remember to write out the entire year, not just 20. Authorities say that if you just write 1/3/20 scammers could change the date, and make your check or document void. Banks don't have to accept checks dated past six months, so that could cause you big problems, if you don't write out 2020. The Better Business Bureau has some other good tips to avoid scams in the new year.

