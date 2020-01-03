Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Remains Open While Up For Sale

If you thought of running a restaurant or even buying one, now is your chance!

A classic restaurant in North Park (well up the road a tad) has gone up for sale recently, leaving many patrons questioning its future. Wolf's Bar-B-Q has been listed for sale after 95 years in business. There has been several posting's on social media and people inquiring about the future of the business and finally, we have our answer. At least for now, that is. Wolf's Bar-B-Q took to their Facebook Page to share their special announcement that while they are up for sale, they are remaining open. Kim Wolf is a third generation owner and wants to still serve their community and hope to have a buyer soon.

If you want to buy it, you can contact the listing agent at Remax Commercial.