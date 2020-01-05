2019 was one of the wettest years in our local history. Well, 2020 is shaping up to get off to an incredibly soggy start as well. The National Weather Service forecast calls for locally heavy rains next Thursday through Saturday. When it's all said and done, we could see between three and four inches of rain.

National Weather Service

Between now and then, however, the NWS says it will be mostly sunny in the WBKR listening area. There's a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Monday night. However, we're going to see abundant sunshine until the rain arrives. When it does, it's not going anywhere for a few days. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast Thursday into Saturday.

National Weather Service

