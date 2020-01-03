Here’s the Top New Years Resolutions for the Tri-State

When it comes to the new year we see it all the time, people talking about resolutions. So what's the most popular resolutions in the Tri-State?

It seems like wherever you look you see advertisements, and posts online about new years resolutions, how to stick to them, how to make them, how to set them, etc... And it seems this time of year everyone is talking about fitness, and getting a gym membership, but is fitness really the top resolution for our area?

According to Offers.com who did a study on New Years resolutions, the fitness goals hold true for Indiana, and Illinois, but not Kentucky. They broke down the top resolutions state by state.

Illinois' top two resolutions are:

Exercise Save money

Indiana's top two resolutions are:

Exercise Travel

Kentucky's top two resolutions are:

Save money Get a new job

Offers.com broke down the all over top new years resolutions for 2020 and exercise, save money, travel, and get a new job/hobby, all fell in the top 4. Because of these resolutions reigning supreme, Offers.com predicts the "hot" ticket items we'll see this year will mostly be things like fitness trackers, fitness apparel, and experiences.

So is any of this true to you? What's your resolution for 2020?