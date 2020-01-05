The Tri-State could see its first significant weather event of 2020 later this week, and even though its January, it won't involve snow.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, which handles forecasting weather for the Tri-State, as well as southern Missouri and parts of both Arkansas and Tennessee, issued a "Hydrologic Outlook" Sunday morning saying the entire area could see between four and six inches of rain Thursday through Saturday thanks to "A stalled out frontal boundary" that "will provide a focus for showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Thursday, Friday and possibly through Saturday."

The full statement reads as follows:

Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Paducah KY 355 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020 ...Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Concerns are Increasing for Thursday through Saturday... A stalled out frontal boundary will provide a focus for showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Thursday, Friday and possibly through Saturday. The 3 to 5 inches of rainfall currently forecast represents a conservative estimate. The potential exists for a narrower swath of 6 inches or more somewhere across the four state region. The heaviest rains are likely Friday into Saturday. With nearly saturated ground conditions expected at the beginning of the event, flooding problems are likely to develop rather quickly. At the very least, flooding of low-lying and poorly drained areas, as well as low water crossings, can be expected. Where the heaviest rains occur more significant flooding problems may develop. Water levels are already high on the Ohio River and some of its tributaries, and the additional rainfall could lead to delayed crests or higher crest levels. In addition, new river flooding will be possible throughout the area. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts of this potentially significant heavy rainfall and flooding event. $$ DRS

Of course, weather can be wildly unpredictable, and this outlook could change a number of times between now and Thursday. However, if you or someone you know lives in an area of the Tri-State that is prone to flooding, it wouldn't hurt to start preparing for the worst.

[Source: National Weather Service]