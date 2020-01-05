January 6th is When You Should Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Is your Christmas tree still up? According to tradition, you need to take down at the end of the day tomorrow, January 6th. Did you know it's bad luck to take it down before then? Well, if you have a real tree, taking it down sooner rather than later is a better idea. Let's see what this means.

I'm sure you are familiar with the "12 Days of Christmas" as a song, but there's also a real 12 Days and day one is on Christmas Day. You can leave your tree up a full two weeks after Santa has come and gone. I now see why some people don't even put up a tree until Christmas Eve.

According to Christian tradition, the 12th Day of Christmas or January 6th is the day the three kings made it to Bethlehem. It's also known as "The Feast of Epiphany", "The Twelfth Night" or "Three Kings Day".

In fact, January 6th marks the beginning of Mardi Gras season so it's tradition to serve a King Cake on the 6th. If you find the baby, the little plastic doll inside, tradition dictates the finder becomes the "king" or "queen" of the evening. You are also responsible for making the king cake for the next year's Three Kings celebration.