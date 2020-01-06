2020 Evansville River Run Cancelled – Here’s Why:

If you were planning on running in the Evansville River Run this year, you need to know that it's no longer happening. According to a post on their Facebook page, the event has been cancelled, due to low registrations and community sponsorship. You should have received an email about getting a refund.

Today, we come to you with some disappointing news.

We have cancelled the 2020 River Run.

The support we had seen in the past from both individual registrations and in community sponsorship simply did not manifest this time around.

This event is a tremendous undertaking, especially in financial resources necessary to pull all the parts together in the months leading up to race day.

It truly pains us to have to make this decision about such an iconic event, but it was a decision that had to be made in the best interests of all involved.

If you have any questions that haven’t been addressed there, please send an email to info@riseupandrun.com.

We sincerely thank each of you.