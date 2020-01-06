Hendo Suits Offers Free Suits for Men Who Can’t Afford Them

The holidays are over, and if you've going through your closet to clear space for the new clothes you got for Christmas, or one of your resolutions is to de-clutter your space a bit and get rid of those clothes you haven't worn in forever, consider donating any men's suits you have to a new program in Henderson for those who need one, but can't afford it.

Hendo Suits was the brainchild of State Senator Robby Mills and Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider, who also played a key role in organizing the city's Dia de Los Muertos festival in November. Schneider told 14 News last month he came up with the idea for Hendo Suits after losing a significant amount of weight leaving him in need of new suits for himself. Instead of selling the suits through a consignment shop or online, Schneider instead decided he wanted to give those who couldn't afford their own suits the opportunity to have them free of charge for any event that requires more formal dress like a job interview, wedding, or funeral.

The program has been collecting suits for the past few weeks, and will make them available to those who want/need them beginning today (January 6th, 2020). The suits won't be available to just anyone, however. In his interview with 14 News, Schneider says the program will only provide suits to men who are referred to them through by any of the social service agencies and organizations they're working with.

The suits will be cleaned and housed at Nu Look Cleaners at 430 2nd Street. If you have a suit you'd like to donate, you can still do so at Nu Look or at the Henderson Christian Community Outreach at 700 North Green Street.

[Source: Hendo Suits on Facebook / 14 News]