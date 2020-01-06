What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Tuscan White Bean Soup [RECIPE]

Patty Millay

Patty Millay is back for another year of What's Cookin'? and she's kicking off 2020 in style.  Patty's cooking up a delicious bowl of comfort food.  Here's her recipe for Tuscan White Bean Soup.

From Patty:

New Year, New Resolutions, New Recipes....All for the better!  I wanted something that was warm, hearty and healthy to start 2020 in delicious style and boy did I find it!  This is only 236 calories per bowl and it's so versatile that you can do whatever you like to make it your own!

Patty Millay

 

TUSCAN WHITE BEAN SOUP

2 packages Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix
2 bundles Leeks (well rinsed and chopped)
2 packages of chopped Butternut Squash (4 - 5 cups)
2 bundles of Tuscan Kale (ribs removed and chopped)
2 15 oz. cans of Cannellini Beans
Red Pepper Flakes
Black Pepper
Sea Salt

 

Directions:
Add the vegetable soup mix to 5 cups of water and microwave for 10 minutes.  Meanwhile, remove the roots and the largest portion of the greens and rinse the leeks very well (sand hides everywhere) and give it a medium grade chop.  Add to a large stock pot with 8 oz. water and simmer on medium heat with a splash of sea salt and black pepper.When the leeks start to cook, add the butternut squash and cook for about 10 minutes until the squash starts to soften. Add the vegetable soup stock to the leeks and squash, add red pepper flakes to taste let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes.Remove the ribs from the kale, rinse, chop and set aside.Rinse and add cannellini beans and continue to simmer for 10 minutes.  Remove 2 cups of the soup mix and blend in the blender until smooth and add it back to the soup pot.  Add chopped kale and let simmer for 10 minutes.

This is a one pot 40 minute start to finish meal that is healthy and hearty!  I caved at the last minute and added a protein (browned sausage) but chicken or shrimp would be equally wonderful!  I served this with a garnish of Italian cheese and a buttery garlic toast.  YUM!!!

The original is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free... you make your own choices and enjoy!

