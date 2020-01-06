What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Tuscan White Bean Soup [RECIPE]

Add the vegetable soup mix to 5 cups of water and microwave for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, remove the roots and the largest portion of the greens and rinse the leeks very well (sand hides everywhere) and give it a medium grade chop. Add to a large stock pot with 8 oz. water and simmer on medium heat with a splash of sea salt and black pepper.When the leeks start to cook, add the butternut squash and cook for about 10 minutes until the squash starts to soften. Add the vegetable soup stock to the leeks and squash, add red pepper flakes to taste let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes.Remove the ribs from the kale, rinse, chop and set aside.Rinse and add cannellini beans and continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove 2 cups of the soup mix and blend in the blender until smooth and add it back to the soup pot. Add chopped kale and let simmer for 10 minutes.

This is a one pot 40 minute start to finish meal that is healthy and hearty! I caved at the last minute and added a protein (browned sausage) but chicken or shrimp would be equally wonderful! I served this with a garnish of Italian cheese and a buttery garlic toast. YUM!!!

The original is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free... you make your own choices and enjoy!