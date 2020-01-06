What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Tuscan White Bean Soup [RECIPE]
Patty Millay is back for another year of What's Cookin'? and she's kicking off 2020 in style. Patty's cooking up a delicious bowl of comfort food. Here's her recipe for Tuscan White Bean Soup.
From Patty:
New Year, New Resolutions, New Recipes....All for the better! I wanted something that was warm, hearty and healthy to start 2020 in delicious style and boy did I find it! This is only 236 calories per bowl and it's so versatile that you can do whatever you like to make it your own!
TUSCAN WHITE BEAN SOUP
2 packages Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix
2 bundles Leeks (well rinsed and chopped)
2 packages of chopped Butternut Squash (4 - 5 cups)
2 bundles of Tuscan Kale (ribs removed and chopped)
2 15 oz. cans of Cannellini Beans
Red Pepper Flakes
Black Pepper
Sea Salt
This is a one pot 40 minute start to finish meal that is healthy and hearty! I caved at the last minute and added a protein (browned sausage) but chicken or shrimp would be equally wonderful! I served this with a garnish of Italian cheese and a buttery garlic toast. YUM!!!
The original is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free... you make your own choices and enjoy!